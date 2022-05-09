Tanks and missiles roll down Red Square at Russia's Victory Day parade
Russia saw its troops and military hardware participate in a trimmed-down version of the parade, marking the 77th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II
1/9
On Day 75 of its war in Ukraine, Russia marked its 77th anniversary of the end of World War II with a military parade called the Victory Parade in Moscow. As Russian servicewomen marched in the parade, Vladimir Putin said that troops in eastern Ukraine were “defending the motherland”. AP
2/9
Russian self-propelled artillery vehicles roll during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. The parade was much slimmed-down from previous years. AP
3/9
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. AP
4/9
People look at self-propelled artillery vehicles Msta-S during the Victory Day military parade at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St Petersburg, Russia. AP
5/9
Impeccably straight columns of soldiers marched through Red Square on May 9 as they do every year on Victory Day. AP
6/9
A Russian serviceman stands in a military vehicle rolling during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. AP
7/9
Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Moscow. AP
8/9
Thousands of Russian troops formed up in the Red Square as Russia marked the day Nazi Germany surrendered in 1945, marking the end of the World War II in Europe. AP
9/9
President Vladimir Putin interacts with veterans and other citizens of Russia during the Victory Day parade. AP