1/6 A unit of the Vedanta Ltd. Large-scale violence on 22 May against the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin and police firing led to the death of 12 persons and the next day saw one more youth succumbing to injuries sustained in police firing. Sterlite Copper is a unit of Vedanta Ltd. Image courtesy: Greeshma Rai A unit of the Vedanta Ltd. Large-scale violence on 22 May against the Sterlite copper plant in...

2/6 The posters show all those who were killed in Tuticorin clash. Image courtesy: Greeshma Rai The posters show all those who were killed in Tuticorin clash. Image courtesy: Greeshma Rai

3/6 On Monday, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy announced that the government had ordered the permanent closure of the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi (also known as Tuticorin). Sumathi, a protester (L), doesn't seem entirely convinced by the government order. Image courtesy: Greeshma Rai On Monday, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy announced that the government had ordered the...

4/6 Thracepuram saw maximum causalities, with more than 20 residents being hospitalised. After the firing at the collector's office, police forces entered the area and opened fire. Image courtesy: Greeshma Rai Thracepuram saw maximum causalities, with more than 20 residents being hospitalised. After the...

5/6 Jhansi, 39, died in the firing. Her sister Rosamma, who witnessed this, said that she and her family would not claim the body until the government ordered Sterlite shut. Image courtesy: Greeshma Rai Jhansi, 39, died in the firing. Her sister Rosamma, who witnessed this, said that she and her...