Tallest, biggest, longest: Six records held by UAE as it turns 50

Rising 150 metres from Dubai’s Zabeel Park, the Dubai Frame, also known as the 'world's largest picture frame' opened in January 2018. Standing at 150 metres high and 93 metres wide, the structure is made up of 2,000 tonnes of steel and 2,900 metres of laminated glass. It also features more than 15,000 square metres of gold-coloured stainless steel. AFP