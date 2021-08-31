Taliban celebrates as America's long war in Afghanistan finally comes to an end [Photos]
The militant group took over the Hamid Karzai International Airport moments after the last US plane took off, celebrating its victory after 20 long years
1/6
Taliban fighters watched the last US planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, marking their victory. Image Credit: AFP
2/6
Shortly after the last plane took off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, marking the end of a massive airlift in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, celebratory gunfire was heard and fireworks danced in the sky. Image Credit: AFP
3/6
One of the Taliban fighters stationed at the airport was quoted as saying, "The last five aircraft have left, it's over! "I cannot express my happiness in words... Our 20 years of sacrifice worked." Image Credit: AP
4/6
Taliban fighters were quick to take over the airport, with a Los Angeles Times photojournalist saying the fighters were already organising supplies, checking equipment that were left behind and securing the perimeter. Image Credit: AFP
5/6
This image tweeted by the US Central Command shows Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boarding a C-17 cargo plane. Major General Donahue became the final American service member to depart Afghanistan; his departure closes the US mission to evacuate American citizens, Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and vulnerable Afghans. Image Credit: US Central Command/AFP
6/6
Speaking of the withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said early Tuesday, "American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence." Image Credit: AFP