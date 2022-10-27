T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar steal the show as India down Netherlands
India beat Netherlands by 56 runs in their Super 12 Group 2 clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney. Check out some photos from the contest.
India went atop the Super 12 Group 2 standings of the T20 World Cup, with a 56-run win over Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday. AP
India won the toss and opted to bat first. KL Rahul was dismissed for single figures for the second match in a row, getting out for 9 against the Dutch. AP
Virat Kohli carried on his brilliant form, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls. AP
Rohit Sharma registered his first T20I fifty since September, amassing 53 off 39 balls. AP
An unbeaten 95-run stand from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket propelled India to 179/2. AP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler for India, with figures of 2/9 from three overs. He got the wickets of Vikramjit Singh and skipper Scott Edwards. AP
Netherlands endured a disappointing batting, managing only 123/9, and Tim Pringle was their top-scorer with the bat with 20 runs. AP