T20 World Cup: Unpredictable Pakistan beat Bangladesh to qualify for semi-finals
Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 127 on the back of Shaheen Afridi's four-fer and chased the total with five wickets to spare to win their last group-stage match.
1/9
Pakistan chased the target of 128 in 18.1 overs to beat Bangladesh and reach the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. AP
2/9
Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 32 and anchored the Pakistan run chase for a major part of the innings. AP
3/9
Babar Azam once again disappointed his fans as his poor form continued. He was dismissed for 25 from 33. This was his best score in the World Cup so far. AP
4/9
Mohammad Haris was sent earlier and he scored a brisk 31 off 18 deliveries to break the nervousness and ensure Pakistan win the match comfortably. AP
5/9
Bangladesh chipped with a few quick wickets in the middle overs, but those were not enough to restrict Pakistan to chase a below-par target. AP
6/9
However, Bangladesh fans were supportive of their side till the end and were hopeful till the last moment. AP
7/9
Najmul Shanto scored an anchoring half-century in the first innings, (54 off 48) as other batters couldn’t score the 25-run mark. AP
8/9
Shaheen Afridi was the star for Pakistan, bagging 4 wickets for 22 runs. Pakistan would be happy to see their prime bowler getting back to form. AP
9/9
Pakistan fans had the last laugh as their side qualified for the semi-finals last minute after as they beat Bangladesh and South Africa lost to Netherlands earlier in the day. AP