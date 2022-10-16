T20 World Cup: Sri Lankan fans, band outnumber Namibia in the inaugural match
Sri Lanka had Namibia on the back foot in the first innings of the inaugural match of the T20 World Cup in Geelong. The famous Sri Lankan band was loud on the field, during the game as well.
Sri Lankan fans were out to support their team at the start of the T20 World Cup in large numbers. ICC/ Twitter
The Lankan fans were in a colourful mood ahead of the start of the match and they surely outnumbered Namibia fans. ICC/ Twitter
The famous Sri Lankan band was also present in Geelong to cheer their side. The players must not have felt they are playing away from home with the band in the house. Screengrab from video/ Twitter
Sri Lanka is a cricket-loving nation and the sport is one of the only things that would give them joy amidst the economic turmoil the country is going through. ICC/ Twitter
Sri Lankan fans were all in a joyous mood as they came out in different cosplays in Geelong. ICC/ Twitter