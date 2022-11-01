Photos

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka stay afloat with six-wicket win over Afghanistan at Gabba

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva starred with ball and bat respectively as Sri Lanka chased down the 145-run target set by Afghanisan with six wickets and nine deliveries to spare.

FirstCricket Staff November 01, 2022 15:13:56 IST
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is clean bowled by Lahiru Kumara for 28. AP
Afghanistan opener Usman Ghani walks off after getting dismissed for 27 off Wanindu Hasaranga’s bowling. AP
Gulbadin Naib lies on the ground, appearing to have hurt his shoulder, after getting run out for 12. AP
Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/13, celebrates after Mujeeb Ur Rahman. AP
Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after striking early in the Sri Lankan chase, removing opener Pathum Nissanka for 10. AP
Star bowler Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. AP
Rashid Khan walks off the field at the Gabba in Brisbane after injuring himself while fielding during the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan match. AP
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva celebrate after guiding their side to a six-wicket victory. AP
