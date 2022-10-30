T20 World Cup: South Africa end India's winning run at tournament
Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and South Africa.
1/6
Aiden Markram (in picture) and David Miller scored fifties as South Africa got the better of India in a T20 World Cup Super 12 contest on Sunday. AP
2/6
India won the toss and opted to bat. Suryakumar Yadav played a fine knock of 68 off 40 balls to take them to 133/9. AP
3/6
Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 12 runs. AP
4/6
Lungi Ngidi celebrates taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Ngidi finished with figures of 4/29. AP
5/6
David Miller walks off the field with Virat Kohli after the match. AP
6/6
Wayne Parnell (Left) and David Miller celebrate South Africa’s win. AP