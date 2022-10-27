T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza the hero as Zimbabwe have last laugh against Pakistan
Check out photos from Zimbabwe's stunning victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup Down Under.
Sikandar Raza starred as Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Perth on Thursday. AFP
Having opted to bat first, it was Sean Williams’ 31 that took Zimbabwe to 130/8 from 20 overs. AFP
Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (in photo) inside five overs of the chase. AFP
Shan Masood steadied the ship with 44 off 38 balls. AFP
It was Sikandar Raza’s figures of 3/25 that later rescued Zimbabwe. AFP
Zimbabwean player celebrate their massive victory. The win took Zimbabwe to third with three points, behind first-placed India (4) and South Africa (3) in second place. AFP