T20 World Cup semi-final: Pakistan's dominating win against New Zealand hands them final berth
Pakistan chased down a target of 153 runs in 19.1 overs with seven wickets in hand as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on another hundred-run partnership.
Pakistan dominated New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup and won by 7 wickets to march into the final. AP
New Zealand were colourless in the second innings as Pakistan cruised away chasing the target of 153. AP
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam returned to form with a fine half-century as Pakistan raced away to 50 runs in the powerplay. AP
Mohammad Haris has looked excellent for Pakistan in the few games he has played so far and once again scored a brisk 30 runs and settled any nerves they were left in their run chase. AP
In the first innings, Shaheen Afridi once again proved vital picking up two crucial wickets including Kane Williamson for 46 runs from 42 balls. AP
Daryl Mitchell played a valiant innings and scored 53 from 35 balls to ensure a respectable total after 20 overs. He was also involved in a 68-run partnership with Williamson. AP
Pakistan were brilliant with the fielding as well, as Shadab Khan dismissed Devon Conway with a direct hit and also held on to their catches. AP
Pakistan were clinical in the bowling department as well and didn’t allow Kiwis to break free at any moment in the game. AP