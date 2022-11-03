T20 World Cup: Pakistan grab crucial win over South Africa in rain-affected match in Sydney
Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and South Africa.
Pakistan defeated South Africa in a rain-affected T20 World Cup Super 12 contest in Sydney on Thursday, winning by 33 runs on the DLS method. Pakistan jumped to third place with four points with the win. AP
Anrich Nortje was the Proteas’ top bowler, with figures of 4/41. AP
Iftikhar Ahmed played a gritty knock of 51. AP
Shadab Khan celebrates scoring his half-century. Shadab scored 52 off just 22 balls as Pakistan put up 185 on board. AP
Temba Bavuma showed signs of return to form with a knock of 36. AP
Rain played spoilsport during Proteas’ chase and the chase had to reduced to 14 overs, with the revised target being 142. AP
Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets, to help Pakistan restrict South Africa to 108/9. AP