Photos

T20 World Cup: Pakistan and England fans, rock band artists electrify MCG ahead of blockbuster final

England and Pakistan have a head-to-head record of 18 - 9. England have also won the two T20 World Cup encounters between the sides.

FirstCricket Staff November 13, 2022 14:20:31 IST
The atmosphere at the MCG was colourful and electric ahead of the toss for the T20 World Cup final. AP
1/9
The atmosphere at the MCG was colourful and electric ahead of the toss for the T20 World Cup final. AP
Pakistan fans clearly outnumbered English fans as the stadium witnessed a sea of green. AP
2/9
Pakistan fans clearly outnumbered English fans as the stadium witnessed a sea of green. AP
Pakistan fans believe that the 2022 World Cup has a lot of similarities with the 1992 ODI World Cup when they won the trophy after almost being knocked out of the tournament. AP
3/9
Pakistan fans believe that the 2022 World Cup has a lot of similarities with the 1992 ODI World Cup when they won the trophy after almost being knocked out of the tournament. AP
Australian band Icehouse performed to mark the ceremony at the T20 World Cup final. AP
4/9
Australian band Icehouse performed to mark the ceremony at the T20 World Cup final. AP
The artists were as colourful as the fans before the start of the final. A dancer performed at the ceremony. AP
5/9
The artists were as colourful as the fans before the start of the final. A dancer performed at the ceremony. AP
Flags of both countries were carried out by volunteers before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup. AP
6/9
Flags of both countries were carried out by volunteers before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup. AP
Pakistan and England’s players walked into the field for the national anthem amidst a roaring crowd. AP
7/9
Pakistan and England’s players walked into the field for the national anthem amidst a roaring crowd. AP
The weather in Melbourne was pleasant and did not threaten to affect the final despite of reports forecasting rains on the day of the final. AFP
8/9
The weather in Melbourne was pleasant and did not threaten to affect the final despite of reports forecasting rains on the day of the final. AFP
Head to Head: England 18 – 9 Pakistan. England have won the two T20 World Cup encounters between the sides. AP
9/9
Head to Head: England 18 – 9 Pakistan. England have won the two T20 World Cup encounters between the sides. AP