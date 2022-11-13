T20 World Cup: Pakistan and England fans, rock band artists electrify MCG ahead of blockbuster final
England and Pakistan have a head-to-head record of 18 - 9. England have also won the two T20 World Cup encounters between the sides.
1/9
The atmosphere at the MCG was colourful and electric ahead of the toss for the T20 World Cup final. AP
2/9
Pakistan fans clearly outnumbered English fans as the stadium witnessed a sea of green. AP
3/9
Pakistan fans believe that the 2022 World Cup has a lot of similarities with the 1992 ODI World Cup when they won the trophy after almost being knocked out of the tournament. AP
4/9
Australian band Icehouse performed to mark the ceremony at the T20 World Cup final. AP
5/9
The artists were as colourful as the fans before the start of the final. A dancer performed at the ceremony. AP
6/9
Flags of both countries were carried out by volunteers before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup. AP
7/9
Pakistan and England’s players walked into the field for the national anthem amidst a roaring crowd. AP
8/9
The weather in Melbourne was pleasant and did not threaten to affect the final despite of reports forecasting rains on the day of the final. AFP
9/9
Head to Head: England 18 – 9 Pakistan. England have won the two T20 World Cup encounters between the sides. AP