T20 World Cup: New Zealand come out on top against Australia in Super 12 opener
Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between New Zealand and Australia in Sydney, where the Black Caps emerged victorious.
Devon Conway starred with the bat as New Zealand trounced hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs in the first match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage, in Sydney on Saturday. AP
Australia won the toss and opted to field. Opener Finn Allen (42), playing his first T20 World Cup, began on a strong note, forging a 56-run stand for the first wicket with Devon Conway. AP
Josh Hazlewood finished with figures of 2/41. However, New Zealand went on to post a strong total of 200/3 from 20 overs. AP
Spectators were in for a visual treat when New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch, with Superman-like effort to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. Image: Screengrab from Hotstar
David Warner suffered a rare failure with the bat as he was dismissed for just five runs. AP
Tim Southee cleaned up David Warner in the second over of Australia’s chase. Southee went onto register figures of 3/6 from 2.1 overs. AP
Australia’s Pat Cummins congratulates New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson following the Kiwis’ victory. AP