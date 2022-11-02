T20 World Cup: Netherlands secures first Super 12 win by beating Zimbabwe
Netherlands downed Zimbabwe by 5 wickets on Wednesday to secure their first Super 12 win in T20 World Cup.
Netherlands’ Bas de Leede and teammate Roelof van der Merwe celebrate their five-wicket win in Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. AP
Netherlands’ Paul van Meekeren took three wickets to bowl out Zimbabwe for just 117 in 19.2 overs. AP
Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams made 28 and Sikandar Raza scored 40. They were the highest scorers for their team. AP
Netherlands’ Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede also took two wickets each. AP
Max O’Dowd’s 52 off 47 balls helped the Netherlands beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup. AP
Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets but the Netherlands completed the case in 18 overs. AP
Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl celebrates a wicket during Netherlands’ chase. AP
Netherlands’ Tom Cooper gave good support to Max O’Dowd by scoring crucial 32 runs. AP