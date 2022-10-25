Photos

T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis' record-breaking fifty helps Australia register first points

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and registered their first points in the super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff October 25, 2022 21:40:30 IST
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their Super 12 stage encounter on the back of disciplined bowling and Marcus Stoinis’ heroics in the second innings. AP
Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 59 off 18 deliveries and registered the fastest T20I fifty for Australia and the joint second-fastest overall in T20I World Cup. ICC/ Twitter
Aaron Finch, who struggled to get going throughout the innings, bowed down to Stoinis at the end of the match. Twitter
Sri Lanka managed to chip in with a few wickets and created pressure on the Aussies. Australia were struggling to get going till the 10th over. ICC/ Twitter
However, Glenn Maxwell came in and broke the shackles as he hit 22 off his first six deliveries. ICC/ Twitter
Earlier, in the first innings, Charith Asalanka played an anchoring knock for Sri Lanka scoring 38 off 25 deliveries and ensuring SL had a respectable total on board. ICC/ Twitter
Australia were disciplined with their bowling and continued to bag wickets at regular intervals to choke the Sri Lankan middle order. ICC/ Twitter
