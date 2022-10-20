Photos

T20 World Cup: Kusal Mendis, bowlers steer Sri Lanka into the Super 12

Kusal Mendis stood tall with a gritty 79 as Asian champions Sri Lanka bounced back from their early debacle to seal their Super 12 berth with a 16-run win over the Netherlands

FirstCricket Staff October 20, 2022 14:20:22 IST
Sri Lanka clinched a win by 16 runs against Netherlands after restricting them to 146/9 in 20 overs while chasing 163 and sealed a place in Super 12s. AFP
1/7
Sri Lanka clinched a win by 16 runs against Netherlands after restricting them to 146/9 in 20 overs while chasing 163 and sealed a place in Super 12s. AFP
Netherlands lost wickets at regular intervals and were left tottering at 123/9 in the 18th over. AFP
2/7
Netherlands lost wickets at regular intervals and were left tottering at 123/9 in the 18th over. AFP
The Sri Lankan team put up a brilliant show in the field and didn’t let the Netherlands batters take the upper hand. AFP
3/7
The Sri Lankan team put up a brilliant show in the field and didn’t let the Netherlands batters take the upper hand. AFP
Max O’Dowd was the pick of the batters as he remained unbeaten at 71 off 53. AFP
4/7
Max O’Dowd was the pick of the batters as he remained unbeaten at 71 off 53. AFP
Earlier, in the day, Sri Lanka opted to bat first but lost a couple of wickets early and were 36/2 in the 7th over. AFP
5/7
Earlier, in the day, Sri Lanka opted to bat first but lost a couple of wickets early and were 36/2 in the 7th over. AFP
Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis provided the much-needed resistance and chipped in with a partnership of 60 runs for the third wicket before Asalanka departed for 31 off 30. AFP
6/7
Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis provided the much-needed resistance and chipped in with a partnership of 60 runs for the third wicket before Asalanka departed for 31 off 30. AFP
Kusal Mendis top-scored with 79 off 44 which included five maximums and as many fours. AFP
7/7
Kusal Mendis top-scored with 79 off 44 which included five maximums and as many fours. AFP