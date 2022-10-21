T20 World Cup: Ireland stun West Indies by 9 wickets, move to super 12 stage
Ireland chased down a 147-run target in 17.3 overs with 9 wickets to spare and eliminated West Indies from the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Ireland beat West Indies in their last Group A match by 9 wickets and sealed their spot in the super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. ICC/ Twitter
The victory was an emotional moment for Ireland as they managed to breach through the first round of the T20 World Cup only the second time, and after 13 years. ICC/Twitter
Irish fans were present in large numbers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and were ecstatic with their team’s victory. Cricket Ireland/ Twitter
West Indies bowlers were answerless to the onslaught from openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbernie in powerplay as the duo scored 64 runs in the first 6 overs. Windies Cricket/ Twitter
In fact, Stirling, who had been out of form throughout the year, smashed a brilliant 66 from 48 balls and led his team to victory. Cricket Ireland/ Twitter
In the first innings, West Indies were once again overruled by opposition spinners as Gareth Delany registered his career-best 3/16. He was also adjudged player of the match. Cricket Ireland/ Twitter
Brandon King was the only WI batter who could counter the Irish bowlers and scored a valiant 62 from 48 balls. However, his effort was not enough as WI were restricted to 146 after 20 overs. Windies Cricket/ Twitter