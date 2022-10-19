T20 World Cup: Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets, ignite Group B competition
Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets in their second Group B match, chasing a target of 177 in 19 overs.
Ireland were emotional and ecstatic after a record run chase and an important win in the context of the ongoing World Cup. Irish men chased the target of 177 in 19 overs with six wickets in hand. ICC/ Twitter
Curtis Camphor was the star for Ireland as he smashed 72 runs off 32 deliveries and stitched a 119-run partnership with George Dockrell. The partnership was also their highest in T20 World Cups. ICC/ Twitter
Scotland started their defense in the second innings with disciplined bowling as they had scalped four wickets in the first 10 overs and Ireland were found in a spot of bother. ICC/ Twitter
Scotland were also excellent with the bat, pacing their innings timely and posting 176/5 after 20 overs. Michael Jones led with a mesmerising 86 runs off 55 deliveries. ICC/ Twitter
Skipper Richie Berrington (37 off 27) and Matthew Cross (28 off 21) played an able second fiddle to Jones. ICC/ Twitter