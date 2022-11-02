T20 World Cup: India get the better of Bangladesh in rain-curtailed Super 12 contest
Check out photos from India's T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide.
1/7
India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-interrupted Super 12 contest of the 2022 T20 World Cup, in Adelaide on Wednesday, AP
2/7
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field. Hasan Mahmud struck in the fourth over of the match to remove skipper Rohit Sharma. AP
3/7
After a few forgettable outings in the T20 World Cup, KL Rahul returned to form as he notched up a half-century. Rahul’s knock consisted of three fours and four sixes. AP
4/7
Virat Kohli notched up his third fifty of the T20 World Cup, scoring an unbeaten 64. India posted 184/6 from 20 overs on the board. AP
5/7
Litton Das got Bangladesh to a strong start in the chase, notching up a half-century. AP
6/7
Rain halted play in Adelaide with Bangladesh 66/0 after seven overs. At that time, Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of India on DLS par score, which was 49. However, on resumption of play, Bangladesh’s target was later revised to 151 from 16 overs, but the Tigers ended up being five runs short. AP
7/7
Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 2/38. AP