T20 World Cup: Heartbreak for India as Jos Buttler, Alex Hales take England to final
India lost to England by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semifinal as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler added 170 runs for the opening wicket in 16 overs while chasing 169
ICC
KL Rahul scored just 5 while opening the innings on Thursday as Chris Woakes had him caught behind in the second over. Barring 50 in the last game, Rahul failed to fire in the rest of the World Cup 2022 innings. ICC
Rohit Sharma (27) then added 49 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli but some disciplined bowling effort from England bowlers meant the stand was built over 43 deliveries. ICC
Rohit Sharma then fell in the ninth over after scoring 27 as he miscued Chris Woakes’s length ball to Sam Curran running in from the deep. ICC
In-form Suryakumar Yadav also had an off day as he departed after scoring just 14. He fell to Adil Rashid, who had him taken at sweeper cover. ICC
Virat Kohli continued his top form in the series with his fourth half-century in 30 balls. The Indian batting star finished the tournament as the highest run-getter at 296 ahead of the final. AFP
However, it was Hardik Panyda, whose 33-ball 63 not out down the order proved crucial as India posted 169-6 in 20 overs. AFP
Chasing 170, Jos Buttler set the tone by hitting Bhuvneswar Kumar for three boundaries in the first over. AP
Alex Hales soon took charge of the chase in the powerplay as he did most of the hitting during the fielding restrictions with 63 runs coming off it. AP
Rohit Sharma reacts after India lose to England during T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday. AFP
Alex Hales was also the first to reach his fifty by the end of the seventh over as he took just 28 deliveries to raise his bat for the Adelaide crowd. AP
Virat Kohli looks on as England inch closer to win during India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal. AP
Once Hales slowed down, Buttler took charge of the chase 12th over onwards as he reached his 50 in 36 balls and scored his next 30 runs in 12 balls to wrap up the game as England chased down 169 in just 16 overs. AP