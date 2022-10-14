T20 World Cup: From inaugural champions India to title holders Australia, a look at past winners
India were crowned champions in 2007 as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in final
India were crowned the T20 champions after lifting the inaugural World Cup in 2007. The Men in Blue who were led by MS Dhoni defeated Pakistan in the final in South Africa. AFP
Pakistan turned tables for themselves in the next T20 World Cup that took place in 2009 in England. They had missed out on winning the trophy by a whisker in 2007 but defeated Sri Lanka in the 2009 final to lift the cup. AFP
The 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup saw a new champion. England defeated a formidable Australian side Bridgetown in the final. AFP
West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 36 runs in Colombo to lift their first T20 World Cup trophy in 2012. AFP
Sri Lanka scripted a perfect turn around in the 2014 edition as they defeated India in the final to lift the T20 World Cup. AFP
West Indies dethroned Sri Lanka in 2016 to win their second T20 World Cup after Carlos Brathwaite hammered four sixes against Ben Stokes in the final over to take the side home. AFP
Australia ended the T20 World Cup drought as they lifted the cup in 2021 for the time. The Australian team defeated New Zealand in the final in Dubai. AFP