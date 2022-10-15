T20 World Cup: From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ish Sodhi, top 10 wicket-takers in 2022
While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the leading wicket-taker in 2022 with 32 wickets, India's Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have also found a place in the top 10 wicket-takers.
1/10
India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the chart with 32 wickets in 24 T20Is in 2022. He has been excellent at the start of the innings for India and will be pivotal going into the T20 World Cup. His average of 17.56 is envious as well. Sportzpics
2/10
Ireland’s Joshua Little is the second-highest wicket-taker in 2022 with 28 wickets from 19 games. Ireland Cricket/ Twitter
3/10
Haris Rauf has been brilliant for Pakistan in recent times. And with Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah back in the mix, Rauf will be handed the responsibility for middle and death overs at the World Cup. He is third on the 2022’s highest wicket-takers list with 23 wickets. Haris Rauf/ Twitter
4/10
Jason Holder has bagged as many wickets as Rauf and Little – 23 but at a worse average of 23.08 (Little – 19.6 | Rauf – 20.21) Windies Cricket/ Twitter
5/10
India’s slower ball specialist Harshal Patel is fifth on the list with 22 wickets. He missed several important tournaments including Asia Cup due to an injury, but is back and will be an important member for India’s World Cup plans. Sportzpics
6/10
Craig Young has been one of the most successful Irish bowlers in the current year with 21 wickets from 11 games at an eye-catching average of 14.8. However, luck hasn’t been on his side and an injury ahead of the World Cup had him removed from the Ireland squad. Graham Hume was named his replacement. Image: ICC.com
7/10
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood ranks seventh on the list with 21 wickets from 13 games at an average of 16.66. He forms an impeccable pace attack trio alongside Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Hazlewood also completed his 50 T20I wickets recently and will look to add to it at the multinational event. Sportzpics
8/10
Another Indian finds a place in the top 10 2022 wicket-takers but a spinner this time. Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the bowling mainstays for India in the shorter format for quite a while and is eighth on the list with 21 wickets at an average of 22.61. After missing out on the World Cup last year, he will be raring to go in the current year. Sportzpics
9/10
Mark Adair is ninth on the list and the fourth bowler with 21 wickets in 2022, having played 20 games. AFP
10/10
Kiwi’s Ish Sodhi is the last man on the list with 20 wickets in 15 games at an average of 23.3. Sodhi completed his 100 wickets in the tri-nation series in the match against Bangladesh. AFP