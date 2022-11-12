T20 World Cup: England's road to final in the tournament
England made it to the finals of T20 World Cup after beating India in the semi-final and will now take on Pakistan in the title clash
England are all set to take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday. The last time the two teams met in a World Cup final at the same venue was more than 30 years back when a Pakistan side led by Imran Khan defeated England in the year 1992. This was the first time when Pakistan won a World Cup. AP
England began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in Perth. Chasing a target of 113, England started off in a decent manner before losing some wickets in middle overs. But it was Liam Livingstone who took on the onus on himself and remained unbeaten at 29 off 21 to take the side home. Earlier, riding on Sam Curran’s fifer, England bowled out Afghanistan for 112. AFP
England then suffered a major blow when they lost to Ireland by 5 runs (D/L Method) in a rain-curtailed match in Melbourne. AFP
The defeat against Ireland was followed by another disappointment as England’s clash against Australia was called off due to rain. The points were shared between the two sides AFP
But England made a good comeback in the tournament with a stunning win by 20 runs against New Zealand. The English side posted 179/6 in 20 overs, courtesy a 47-ball 73 from Jos Buttler and 52 off 40 deliveries from Alex Hales. Later, England restricted the Kiwis to 159/6 in 20 overs. AFP
England continued the form against Sri Lanka and clinched an important win by 4 wickets against them. Sri Lanka managed to put 141/8 in 20 overs but England chased down the target by 4 wickets with two balls to spare. AFP
England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were on a roll against India in the semi-final in Adelaide as they chased down the target of 169 runs by 10 wickets. While Buttler struck 80* off 49, Hales remained unbeaten at 86 off 47 as England marched ahead in the final. AFP