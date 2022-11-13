T20 World Cup: England emerge as two-time champions with victory over Pakistan
Check out photos from the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, where England beat Pakistan to clinch their second title.
England players pose with the T20 World Cup trophy, after they beat Pakistan by five wickets in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. AP
Sam Curran was adjudged Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament. He picked up three wickets in the final, and 13 wickets in the T20 World Cup altogether. AP
England won the toss and opted to field. After Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 15, Babar Azam helped steady the innings with a knock of 32. AP
Shan Masood hit 38 runs off 28 balls. AP
Ben Stokes smashed 52 runs off 49 balls. This was his maiden half-century in T20 internationals. AP
Moeen Ali was dismissed in the second ball of the 19th over when England needed just six runs to win, but Stokes and Liam Livingstone finished off the match with exactly an over to spare. AP