T20 World Cup: Clinical India crush Zimbabwe to finish as Group 2 winners
India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs and topped group 2 of the super-12 stage on the back of an excellent batting display by Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.
India defeated Zimbabwe comprehensively, winning by a 71-run margin in the last group-stage match at the 2022 T20 World Cup. AP
India finished with maximum wins (4) in the super-12 stage and topped group 2 in front of 82,507 people. AP
India will now face England in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Thursday. AP
Ravichandran Ashwin ended up being the highest wicket-taker, bagging 3 wickets for 22 runs. AP
Sikandar Raza showed a good fight scoring 34 off 24 deliveries, and as usual, took the mettle to keep Zimbabwe’s hopes alive. AP
Ryan Burl ably supported Raza with a knock of 35 runs, who was cleaned by Ashwin in the 14th over. AP
Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 61 runs from 25 runs in the first innings taking India over the 180-run mark. AP
Before Suryakumar’s carnage, Zimbabwe had India on the backfoot for a while as India lost three consecutive wickets. AP
KL Rahul as well scored another half-century and earned much-required confidence ahead of the semi-finals. AP