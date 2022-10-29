Photos

T20 World Cup: Centurion Glenn Phillips helps New Zealand collect two points with Sri Lanka win

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a Group 1 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday. Check out some photos from the contest.

FirstCricket Staff October 29, 2022 19:09:07 IST
New Zealand registered a big 65-run win over Sri Lanka in a Super 12 Group 1 clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday. AP
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. However, the Kiwis lost opener Finn Allen (1) early, with Maheesh Theekshana striking in the first over of the contest. AP
Kasun Rajitha celebrates the wicket of James Neesham. Rajitha, who was playing his first T20I in three years, finished with figures of 2/23. AP
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips celebrates scoring a century. AP
Sri Lanka were set a target of 168. Apart from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34), only skipper Dasun Shanaka (in picture) played a notable knock as he scored 35 runs. AP
Trent Boult finished with figures of 4/13 from four overs. AP
