T20 World Cup: Captain's Day marks start of showpiece tournament in Australia; see photos
Check out photos from the Captain's Day photoshoot ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
1/5
Captains of all 16 teams participating in the 2022 T20 World Cup take a selfie during a Captain’s Day event in Australia. Image: Twitter @ICC
2/5
All the 16 captains of the T20 World Cup-based teams pose fir a photo during an organised photoshoot. Twitter @ICC
3/5
15 October also turned out to be Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s 28th birthday. Twitter @ICC
4/5
Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan, and hoping to lead his team to T20 World Cup glory. Pakistan will take on India in a highly-anticipated contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October. Twitter @ICC
5/5
Babar Azam, and the captains of Namibia, Ireland and UAE share a laugh. Twitter @ICC