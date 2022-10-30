T20 World Cup: Bangladesh survive last over drama to claim thrilling win over Zimbabwe
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs defending the target of 151 after some serious drama in the last over as a no-ball was called on account of the wicket-keeper collecting the ball in front of the stumps.
1/7
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs and threw their qualification hopes out of the window after some serious drama in the last over. ICC/ Twitter
2/7
Bangladesh decimated Zimbabwe in the powerplay itself, picking four wickets for 35 runs. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, bagging three wickets in his spell. ICC/ Twitter
3/7
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan produced a brilliant run-out in the 19th over to dismiss Sean Williams who was playing a blinder of an innings. Hotstar/Screengrab
4/7
Zimbabwe tried to make their way back and fought hard even as wickets kept falling. Veteran Sean Williams scored a magnificent 64 from 42 deliveries and Rayn Burl supported him with 27 off 25. ICC/ Twitter
5/7
Earlier, Zimbabwe bowled decently in the powerplay but gave the advantage away in the middle overs as Najmul Shanto stitched a fine innings of 71 runs. Bangladesh were restricted to 150 in the first innings. Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter
6/7
Blessing Nuzarabani was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers, picking up 2 wickets in 2 overs. Surprisingly, he was not brought back into the attack by captain Craig Ervine. ICC/ Twitter
7/7
Zimbabwe fans were out in plenty and were cheering for their side throughout the match, expecting their side to win the contest. Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter