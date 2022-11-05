T20 World Cup: Australia stay alive in tournament with crucial win over Afghanistan
Check out photos from Australia's four-run win over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match.
Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 54 to guide Australia to a crucial four-run win over Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 contest in Adelaide on Friday. AP
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field. Naveen ul Haq was Afghanistan’s star bowler as he finished with figures of 3/21. AP
Mitchell Marsh did his bit with a knock of 45. Australia posted 168/8 from 20 overs. AP
In Afghanistan’s chase, Adam Zampa collected two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/22. AP
Rashid Khan played a valiant knock of 43 off 28 balls, but that was not enough as Afghanistan failed to cross the finish line. AP
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Australia’s David Warner share a conversation after the match. Afghanistan ended the Super 12 stage winless, with two washouts and three defeats. AP