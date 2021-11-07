T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa get knocked out despite beating favourites England by 10 runs
Check out some of the key moments from South Africa's 10-run win over England in the final Group 1 game in our match gallery here
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen raises his bat after bringing up his half-century. AP
England all-rounder Chris Woakes and umpire Joel Wilson take the knee before the start of play. AP
Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram walk back to the Proteas dugout after their unbroken 103-run stand helped South Africa post a commanding 189/2 on the board. AP
Jason Roy is helped off the field after having to retire hurt during the England innings due to a calf injury that he had picked up earlier in the game. AP
Tabraiz Shamsi jumps with joy after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow
Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissing Chris Jordan to complete his hat-trick. AP