T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Pakistan maintain perfect run with scintillating all-round display against Afghanistan
Check out photos from the Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Pakistan clinched a third consecutive victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they dismantled Afghanistan by five wickets in their Super 12 match in Dubai on Friday. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat, but Imad Wasim struck early to get rid of Hazratullah Zazai. AP
Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take the Afghans to 147/6. AP
Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan early on in the chase, but skipper Babar Azam played a fluent knock of 51 before being dismissed by Rashid Khan. AP
Rashid Khan was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers with two wickets for 26 runs. AP
Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals, but eventually, it was a quickfire cameo from Asif Ali (Right, 25 runs from seven balls) that sealed the game for the Men in Green and maintain their position at the top of the table. AP