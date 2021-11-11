T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand win battle of nerves against England to enter yet another ICC event final
Daryl Mitchell struck an unbeaten 72 to help New Zealand chase down the 167-run target set by England with an over to spare in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi.
Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham forged a 40-run fifth-wicket stand that would play a crucial part in New Zealand's victory over England. AP
Moeen Ali top-scored for England with an unbeaten 51 off 37 deliveries. AP
New Zealand pacer Adam Milne celebrates after removing England opener Jonny Bairstow. AP
England wicketkeeper and opener Jos Buttler attempts to play a reverse sweep. AP
Liam Livingstone, the pick of the English bowlers with a haul of 2/22, celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Glenn Phillips. AP
Dary Mitchell celebrates after guiding New Zealand home to a five-wicket win over England. AP