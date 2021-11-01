T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in dominant display
Check out photos from New Zealand's eight-wicket win over India in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell scored 49 runs as his team chased down India's total of 110/7 in just 14.3 overs to register an eight-wicket win. AP
Trent Boult played a crucial role in restricting India to such a low total, taking three wickets. AP
India's best batter on the evening was probably Ravindra Jadeja, who just about managed to take them past the 100-run mark with a knock of 26. AP
Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler to pick up any wickets, as he bagged Mitchell and Guptill's wickets, but he could not do enough to prevent NZ from chasing down the target. AP
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson then guided his team over the line for their first win of the Super 12 stage. AP