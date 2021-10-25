Photos

T20 World Cup 2021: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan power Afghanistan to massive win

Check out some of the best photos from Afghanistan's 130-run win over Scotland in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff October 25, 2021 23:14:15 IST
Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up five wickets as Afghanistan hammered Scotland to win by 130 runs in their Super 12 clash. AP
Hazratullah Zazai got Afghanistan off to a good start, scoring 44 and building a 54-run partnership with fellow opener Mohammad Shahzad. AP
Scotland's Safyaan Sharif struck twice Shahzad and then Najibullah Zadran, and he was one of the few bright spots in Scotland's bowling. AP
Najibullah Zadran then powered Afghanistan to 190/4 with his knock of 59 as he put together an 87-run partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. AP
Scotland's chase got off to a terrible start as Mujeeb took five wickets to derail it, before Rashid Khan then struck four more times to wrap it up. AP
