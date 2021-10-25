T20 World Cup 2021: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan power Afghanistan to massive win
Check out some of the best photos from Afghanistan's 130-run win over Scotland in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
1/5
Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up five wickets as Afghanistan hammered Scotland to win by 130 runs in their Super 12 clash. AP
2/5
Hazratullah Zazai got Afghanistan off to a good start, scoring 44 and building a 54-run partnership with fellow opener Mohammad Shahzad. AP
3/5
Scotland's Safyaan Sharif struck twice Shahzad and then Najibullah Zadran, and he was one of the few bright spots in Scotland's bowling. AP
4/5
Najibullah Zadran then powered Afghanistan to 190/4 with his knock of 59 as he put together an 87-run partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. AP
5/5
Scotland's chase got off to a terrible start as Mujeeb took five wickets to derail it, before Rashid Khan then struck four more times to wrap it up. AP