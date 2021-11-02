Photos

T20 World Cup 2021: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje star as South Africa beat Bangladesh

Check out photos from South Africa's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff November 02, 2021 19:30:17 IST
Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets as South Africa bowled out Bangladesh for 84 before chasing down that score in just 13.3 overs to win by six wickets. AP
Bangladesh's batting got of to a horrendous start, with a string of early wickets. Liton Das was the only top-order batter to manage a double-digit score. AP
After Rabada struck early, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi made light work of the middle and lower order batters. AP
Taskin Ahmed then gave Bangladesh a little hope as he removed a couple of South Africa batters early on. AP
However, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma showed great poise to guide his side over the finish line with a knock of 30. AP
