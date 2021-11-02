T20 World Cup 2021: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje star as South Africa beat Bangladesh
Check out photos from South Africa's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
1/5
Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets as South Africa bowled out Bangladesh for 84 before chasing down that score in just 13.3 overs to win by six wickets. AP
2/5
Bangladesh's batting got of to a horrendous start, with a string of early wickets. Liton Das was the only top-order batter to manage a double-digit score. AP
3/5
After Rabada struck early, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi made light work of the middle and lower order batters. AP
4/5
Taskin Ahmed then gave Bangladesh a little hope as he removed a couple of South Africa batters early on. AP
5/5
However, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma showed great poise to guide his side over the finish line with a knock of 30. AP