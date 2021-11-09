T20 World Cup 2021: India end campaign on high with 9-wicket win over Namibia
India exited the group stage of the T20 World Cup with a confident win over Namibia.
India finished their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a 9-wicket win over Namibia in their final group game. Two defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand denied India a foray into the semi-finals. AP
Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the Player of the Match against Namibia. He picked up three wickets while conceding just 16 runs. AP
Ravichandran Ashwin was equally lethal with the ball. The off-spinner posted figures of 3/20 from his four overs. AP
Michael van Lingen (in photo) alongside Stephan Baard gave Namibia a quick start. They put together 33 runs for the first wicket by the fifth over before Bumrah got rid of Lingen. AP
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a great start in chase of the 133 run total. They put together 86 runs for the first wicket before Rohit departed for 56 runs. AP
KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 54 runs from 36 balls at the end of the contest with Suryakumar Yadav standing firm at the other end. AP