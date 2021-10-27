Photos

T20 World Cup 2021: England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in dominant display

Check out photos from England's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff October 27, 2021 19:40:08 IST
Jason Roy's knock of 61 off 38 balls powered England to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh. AP
Bangladesh batted first and failed to get off to a good start, with Moeen Ali striking early to dismiss the opening duo of Liton Das and Mohammed Naim early in the innings. AP
Mushfiqur Rahim was one of the few Bangladesh batters that managed to put in a decent performance, scoring 29 runs. AP
However, Rahim's 29 was nowhere near enough to take Bangladesh to a defensible total, and England's Tymal Mills wreaked havoc on Bangladesh's lower order, picking up three wickets to limit them to a total of 124. AP
Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed picked up a wicket each, but they could do little to stem England's flow of runs, and England managed to chase down the target in just 14.1 overs. AP
