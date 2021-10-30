T20 World Cup 2021: De Kock takes the knee as South Africa beat Sri Lanka to record 2nd consecutive win

Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win by four wickets South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: SA win by four wickets! With 15 runs to defend in the last over, Sri Lanka were the favourites but Killer Miller changed the equation with those two big sixes over the cow corner. Rabada gets a streaky four on the fifth ball and South Africa register a four-wicket win. Big and crucial win.