T20 World Cup 2021: De Kock takes the knee as South Africa beat Sri Lanka to record 2nd consecutive win
David Miller and Kagiso Rabada forged an unbroken stand to help the Proteas chase down the 143-run target with a delivery to spare
Kagiso Rabada and David Miller celebrate South Africa's four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Sharjah. AP
South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock takes the knee before start of play against Sri Lanka. AP
Kusal Perera is clean bowled by Anrich Nortje. AP
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma chipped in with a valuable run-a-ball 46 against Sri Lanka. AP
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after completing a hat-trick. AP
David Miller struck an unbeaten 23 off 13 balls, including two sixes off Lahiru Kumara in the final over. AP