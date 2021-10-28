T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner stars as Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets
Check out photos from Australia's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
David Warner hit a knock of 65 to power Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. AP
Sri Lanka batted first, and got off to a good start, thanks to a 63-run partnership between Charith Asalanka and Kusal Perera. AP
Australia's Adam Zampa then struck in quick succession to remove Asalanka and Avishka Fernando, after which Sri Lanka lost their momentum. AP
Bhanuka Rajapaksa then played a big role towards the end of Sri Lanka's batting, scoring 33 runs to just about get them past the 150-run mark. AP
Australia's chase began in excellent fashion, as Finch and Warner put together a partnership of 70 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga gave Sri Lanka a brief glimmer of hope after taking the wickets of Finch and Maxwell in successive overs. AP
However, the duo of Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith were able to guide Australia over the finish line with three overs to spare. AP