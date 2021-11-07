T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Pakistan hammer Scotland to top group, enter semis unbeaten
Fifties from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik helped Pakistan post a commanding 189/4 before their disciplined bowling unit restricted Scotland to 117/6 in reply.
Shoaib Malik plays a shot during his blistering knock of 54 not out off 18 balls. AP
Scotland's Hamza Tahir celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan with teammate Dylan Budge. AP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam celebrates after completing his half-century against Scotland. AP
Scotland's Richie Berrington plays a sweep shot during his unbeaten innings of 54. AP
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Michael Leask. AP
Pakistan players shake hands after completing a 72-run win over Scotland. AP