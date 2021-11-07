T20 World Cup 2021: Black Caps knock Afghanistan, India out to sail through to the semis
New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday, a result that eliminated India from the contest
Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad, left, congratulates New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson following their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, November 7, 2021. AP
New Zealand's Devon Conway, second right, is congratulated by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan following their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, November 7, 2021. AP
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, November 7, 2021. AP
Afghanistan supporters react prior to the start of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, November 7, 2021. AP
Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, November 7, 2021. AP
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib, centre, reacts after he was dismissed by New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, right, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, November 7, 2021. AP
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, November 7, 2021. AP