T20 World Cup 2021: Australia end Pakistan's unbeaten run with five-wicket win, enter final
Wade (41*) and Stoinis (40*) forged an unbroken 81-run stand for the sixth wicket to guide Australia to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final.
Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade forged an unbroken 81-run stand to guide Australia to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. AP
Pakistani fans cheer on for Babar Azam and company in the T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai. AP
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan makes his way back to the crease as Adam Zampa prepares to collect a throw. AP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats during the semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai. AP
Shadab Khan celebrates after dismissing Australia opener David Warner. AP
Matthew Wade celebrates with Marcus Stoinis after hitting the winning six in the penultimate over of the Australian chase. AP