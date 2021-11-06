T20 World Cup 2021: Australia boost semi-final hopes with convincing win as West Indies bid goodbye to legends
Chris Gayle appeared to have played his last game for the West Indies while Dwayne Bravo had already confirmed his international retirement before the game against Australia.
1/7
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle gestures in what appeared to be his final game for the West Indies. AP
2/7
West Indies' Roston Chase is clean bowled off Josh Hazlewood's bowling. AP
3/7
Dwayne Bravo raises his bat after getting dismissed in his final appearance for the West Indies. AP
4/7
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood celebrates after removing West Indies middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer for 27. AP
5/7
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell wears a frustrated look as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh cruise towards the 158-run target. AP
6/7
Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after dismissing the Australia all-rounder off his final delivery of the evening. AP
7/7
Chris Gayle hugs David Warner after the latter helped Australia chase down the 158-run target with eight wickets to spare. AP