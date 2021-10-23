Photos

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in low-scoring thriller

Check out photos from Australia's five-wicket win over South Africa in their Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2021

FirstCricket Staff October 23, 2021 20:28:03 IST
Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade guided Australia to a 5-wicket win over South Africa with a crucial 40-run partnership. AP
South Africa opted to bat first, and never really got going, losing wickets at regular intervals. AP
Josh Hazlewood picked up the crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen to put Australia in a good position right from the get go. AP
Aiden Markram's knock of 40 was the only highlight in South Africa's innings, and his efforts saw his team to a total of 118/9. AP
Australia's chase got off to a rocky start with a couple of early wickets, but Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith steadied the ship with a partnership of 42. AP
Anrich Nortje took a couple of key wickets, but ultimately, Australia had just enough gas in the tank to get over the finish line in the final over of the match. AP
