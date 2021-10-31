T20 World Cup 2021: All-round England demolish old enemy Australia, collect third win on trot
Check out some of the key moments from England's eight-wicket hammering of Australia in our match gallery here.
England's Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow celebrate their team's comfortable eight-wicket victory over Australia. AP
Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing Australia opener David Warner. AP
England all-rounder Chris Woakes completes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith. AP
Chris Jordan awaits the third umpire's decision along with his England teammates after a review against Aaron Finch was taken. AP
Australia captain Aaron Finch bumps fist with Ashton Agar during their 47-run sixth-wicket stand. AP
Mitchell Starc pulls during his innings of 13 off 6 balls against England. AP
Jos Buttler celebrates after racing to his half-century against Australia. AP