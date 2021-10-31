Photos

T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan give Asghar Afghan the perfect send-off with dominant win over Namibia

Check out the key moments from Afghanistan's 62-run win over Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in our match gallery.

FirstCricket Staff October 31, 2021 20:02:53 IST
Mohammad Shahzad and Rubel Trumpelmann bump fists at the end of Afghanistan's Group 2 meeting with Namibia. AP
1/7
Afghan fans in the stands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to watch their team take on Namibia. AP
2/7
Namibia's JJ Smit celebrates after dismissing Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai. AP
3/7
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad in action against Namibia. AP
4/7
Namibia seamer Rubel Trumpelmann congratulates Asghar Afghan after the latter played his final innings for Afghanistan. AP
5/7
Hamid Hassan castles Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus with a searing yorker. AP
6/7
Afghan players celebrate their 62-run victory over Namibia while giving outgoing veteran player Asghar Afghan the perfect send-off. AP
7/7
