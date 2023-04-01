King Dinosaur: Trinity, 67 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus-Rex, to go for sale in Switzerland

6/10

Hans-Jakob Siber, a palaeontologist at the Aathal Dinosaur Museum in Switzerland, told Reuters that finding T-Rex fossils is extremely rare. “It’s not a cast or a copy, it’s the original. And there are very few, very few,” Siber said. The palaeontologist said that until 1970-1980, “there used to be less than a dozen Tyrannosaurus, most of them were already in United States’ museums”. Reuters