Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar of India finished in second place and won a silver after fifteen races in the Women's 49ers FX category of sailing. Reuters
The Indian women's hockey team lost 2-1 in their final to Japan to win a silver medal. AP
India's Amit Panghal registered an impressive victory in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) semi-finals to reach the finals, where he stands a chance of winning a gold medal. Twitter@BFI_official
Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa of India finished third in the 49er Men category to win a bronze medal in sailing. Reuters
Vikas Krishan was unable to compete in his men's middle (75kg) semi-final due to injury, and was forced to settle for a bronze. Twitter@BFI_Official
Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Gnanasekharan Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal were all eliminated in the Singles Round of 16. AP
