Sweets, crackers and dance! Farmers celebrate Centre's decision to repeal 'black farm laws'
Revelries erupted at Ghazipur and Tikri border after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would be withdrawing the contentious legislations
Celebrations broke out at the Ghazipur and Tikri border — where farmers have been protesting for more than a year — when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement that his government would be repealing the three contentious farm laws. AFP
Hundreds of farmers were seen offering sweets to each other at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to celebrate their victory of their almost year-long protest. Sunil Pradhan, a Bharatiya Kisan Union office bearer from Gautam Buddh Nagar district, said that the crowds would only swell as farmers were ecstatic of their win. AFP
In some places, farmers burst firecrackers to celebrate the Centre's decision. Darshan Pal, a senior leader of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, was quoted as saying, "We are proud of our united struggle’s win. The government had to bend and repeal the laws. We feel sad that it took so many lives, before the laws were finally taken back.” AFP
The BKU, which is leading the protest at Ghazipur, however, said the protest will not be withdrawn until the laws are repealed in Parliament. "We had two main demands. All three black farm laws be repealed and a legal guarantee ensured for minimum support price (MSP) for crops through a new law. Our protest will continue till both demands are met," BKU spokesperson Saurabh Upadhyay told PTI. AFP
Slogans such as 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' could be heard at the Ghazipur border as farmers chanted and yelled out in happiness over the decision to withdraw the legislations. AFP
Many leaders congratulated the farmers for their relentless efforts that have finally proved fruitful. Farmers – mainly from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana among other states – have been camping at various entry points to Delhi for almost a year. AFP
According to the Tribune, 665 farmers have lost their lives in the ongoing struggle. But it seems that their efforts paid off and the power of protests moved the government. AFP